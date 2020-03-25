MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One of the patients to have contracted COVID-19 in Midland has been determined to have contracted the virus through community spread.

The City of Midland Health Department informed the community about this development during Wednesday's Midland Unified Command press conference.

While they do not know where the patient, a man in his 60s who tested with a local provider, contracted the virus, they say he has not traveled recently, ruling that out as an option.

They also informed the public that he has been quarantined at home for several days now to help avoid further community spread.

The teenager's case has been determined to have been the result of travel within the United States, while it is unknown where the fourth case, a woman in her 20s, contracted the virus.

The City of Midland Health Department is continuing to monitor all individuals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

