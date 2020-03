MIDLAND, Texas — A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Midland County.

The case is a woman in her 20s who was tested at a private provider.

Midland's health department says they do not know the source of her exposure at this time.

The health department says they will continue to monitor the patients in accordance with the CDC.

