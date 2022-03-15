UTPB provides free tuition to students

"Falcon Free" will provide free tuition to anyone who makes less than a gross net of $100,000 a year.

ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday the University of Texas System visited UTPB to give some relief to people who want to continue their education in our area.

Students from all over the campus gathered at the UTPB gym and it was a cause for celebration.

"There's so much talk in the country about student debt, I mean everyone's coming out of school with all of this student debt. At the University of Texas system we're committed to tackling that problem on the front end," said Kevin Eltife, Chair at the University of Texas Board of Regents.

The University of Texas System presented a million-dollar check to UTPB for the benefit of their students for a program called Falcon Free.

"Falcon Free means, if your adjusted gross income is $100,000 or less, you qualify to go to college for free here, all you have to do is apply, fill out your financial aid information, the FAFSA which we will help you do and you're up and running," said Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB.

The goal of the program is to give talented people a chance they might not have had otherwise.

"Over 70% will qualify for free tuition and fees at this university, this is something that would have never happened before." said Woodley.

"Had it not been for this type of program when I was going to school I would have never gotten a college degree and so we're trying to make this affordable to students all throughout the state of Texas"

A higher education not only benefits an individual, but West Texas and the state as a whole.

"It provides social and economic mobility for individuals so its important to offer this to every Texan who has the ability to further their education, but the second thing that is does is creates a more vibrant economy, it makes Texas more competitive and attract great industries and great jobs to Texas," said J.B Milliken, Chancellor of the University of Texas System.

Going to school without worrying about debt makes it easier to focus on school, something student body president Brandon Lippert knows after paying for school with scholarships and grants.

"I don't have to worry about making student loan payments for 10-15 years of my life, I can get right into the classroom and do what I want to do and worry about what matters," Lippert said.