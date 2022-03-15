Midland College awards over $1M in scholarships

Most students who maintain a 2.5 GPA can receive a scholarship if they simply fill out FAFSA and the online Midland College scholarship application.

MIDLAND, Texas — Each year, Midland College has awarded over $1 million in scholarships thanks to donations.

The college provided over $1.4 million to students in 2021, and is excited to continue for the upcoming academic year.

Some scholarships that will be offered include the Jones Presidential Scholarship, which awards 10 high school graduates with strong leadership potential and at least a 2.5 GPA $5,000 per year for a maximum of two years.

Those who fill out both applications prior to July 1, 2022 will receive priority for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to MC's Director of Scholarships.