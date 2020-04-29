LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has announced its plans to return to in-person classes by fall 2020.

In a letter to the community on April 29, TTU President Lawrence Schovanec stated the university intends to resume in-person classes and residential life safely by using a phased return approach.

Schovanec says this decision was made based on the fact that COVID-19 cases in Lubbock are declining and health officials have advised the university that a return is possible if the campus follows safety protocols.

The plans for the return will include recommendations for usage of masks, testing, and contact tracing. Additionally, places where large density groups might form such as lecture-based classrooms, popular campus areas and student facilities are being evaluated.

TTU says it will be announcing its plans for a phased return to campus over the coming weeks for faculty and staff.

While Summer Session I will still be entirely online, the university hopes it can feature some face-to-face instruction for Summer Session II before rolling out more classes for the fall semester.

While there is still much uncertainty for the campus and its process, Schovanec says the university will continue to work to provide a safe environment for everyone on the campus and will communicate with staff and students.

To read the full letter from President Schovanec, you can click here.

