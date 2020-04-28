MIDLAND, Texas — College: A time of so much growth to prepare for the real world.

You could say high schoolers are getting a dose of that experience now while sheltering-in-place and taking classes from home.

Their standard kind of college preparation has changed from one-on-one meetings with their college counselor to Zoom sessions and communication through Google forms and emails.

But one college counselor, Jardon Powell from Midland Christian is telling her students to seize the moment.

"Just because it's been delayed does not mean that we're going to stop the practice for it and in fact, what a better opportunity to be more prepared moving into the fall test dates having these extra couple of months and finishing junior year," Powell said.

She hopes they don't fall back because of it, but instead...take the time to become even more prepared.

"A lot of them just haven't taken that opportunity yet and so they're at quite a disadvantage moving into the fall not having a single test score on file because they were planning to take either the May test or the June test," Powell said.

Because of this, she hopes students take this time to prep, hone their skills and get ready to hit the ground running when the time comes.

And even through all this change.. one sentiment remains the same.

Success can still happen.

"Still move forward with my life and set myself up for some sort of success," Powell said.

________________________________________________________________

What possibilities to watch for when it comes to college prep during COVID-19:

Application deadlines moving

Students having more options when applying to colleges because of the test-optional component

Acceptance rates getting lower

A more personal college application process

Digital orientations

Tuition drops

RELATED: 'INSPIRE' documentary showcases Odessa art

RELATED: Brazos County COVID-19 cases still total 182, 82 active cases

RELATED: College student uses chalk to get children outside