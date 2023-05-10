Taste of the Permian Basin is a sweet experience for Legacy High School culinary arts

It was the 38th edition of an event that benefits culinary arts scholarships and education. LHS served a sweet treat and their students embraced the opportunity.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thursday night was a frenzy for food fanatics as the 38th annual Taste of the Permian Basin was held.

The Permian Basin Restaurant Association once again hosted with proceeds benefitting culinary arts scholarships and education.

Many restaurants and several schools were in attendance. Legacy High School, Midland High School, Ector County ISD and Odessa College were all offering samples from their culinary arts teams.

The Rebels ended up drawing plenty of attention.

A culinary delight and then some.

“It’s super exciting," Jenni Woerndle, culinary teacher at Legacy High School, said. "This is always one of my students’ most favorite things that we do – events that we do – all year. A lot of them have never experienced anything like it before.”

Woerndle's team served up a savory sweet tooth concoction of salted caramel blondies to all who walked by.

“I feel like it’s a good way to see how good of a cook you are and what you can understand," said Rubi Baez, a culinary arts student at Legacy High School.

Baez and Sylvia Reyna are both LHS culinary arts students who embraced the opportunity.

“Any opportunity is well deserved, and I like to get out of my comfort zone – see new things and new possibilities – and this is…really up there," Baez said.

Reyna had a similar experience.

“I just like this, it’s fun," Reyna said. "I like walking around and seeing all kinds of people – telling people to come get brownies because they’re the best things in the world.”

For Victoria Lirley and Anizeta Lopez -- two LHS culinary arts students -- this might be just a start for their careers.

“It’s more of my dream," Lirley said. "I just love to cook.”

Lopez embraced the culture aspect of the event.

“I think it’s really exciting to learn all different kinds of culture and learn how they make the styles of food," Lopez said. "It would be really awesome to do that.”

A taste of the Permian Basin and a chef’s kiss for these young culinary artists.

“Whether they want to end up in the industry or not, it’s an eye-opener or...definitely encourages them to want to continue to pursue this industry as a career," Woerndle said. "It’s for sure, in all of the ways.”

Woerndle noted that the event also gave her students a chance to do catering and connect with local members of the Permian Basin Restaurant Association.