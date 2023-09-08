Legacy High and Midland High are giving away cars for an attendance reward

One lucky student from Legacy High and Midland High have the chance to acquire a 2023 Ford Escape Active! MISD says this is to incentivize student attendance.

MIDLAND, Texas — It is a great day to be a Midland High or Legacy High student!

MISD announced Friday that LHS and MHS are partnering with Roger Ford Lincoln to incentivize student attendance.

One student from each school have the chance to drive home in a brand-new 2023 Ford Escape Active.

From Sept. 7 to May 10, students can earn raffle tickets based on their attendance during every six-week period.

"This approach ensures that students who occasionally miss a day are still motivated to improve their attendance," MISD Communications Specialist Sam Eaton said in a press release. "[It will] help increase their chances of winning the new vehicle or other fantastic prizes."

The new cars' cost of the vehicle, taxes and associated fees will be covered by Rogers Ford Lincoln.

According to MISD, students participating must maintain an average attendance rate of at least 90% throughout the school year.