ODESSA, Midland — With the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center set to reopen, it is preparing for some unique class offerings for the summer and fall.

One class that the center wants to start off with is a small Digital Skills Resume Workshop.

The class is planned for June 25 between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., but there are volunteers needed who have experience in hiring to help critique resumes and to do mock interviews.

The volunteers will also help workshop attendees with their job search.

The center has further prepared for the reopening by limiting the workshop to five attendees in the building and disinfecting the surfaces prior to the class.

Those with cold or flu symptoms are asked to not attend.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call Andrea De Jong at (432) 682-9693 or email adejong@pbalc.org.