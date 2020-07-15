Monahans Chamber of Commerce seeking donations to buy cleaning supplies for schools

As students head back to class, things like sanitizer and wipes will be crucial in helping teachers and children stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Chamber of Commerce is asking for donations to help out local schools.

As students head back to class, things like sanitizer and wipes will be crucial in helping teachers and children stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber is asking for monetary donations to help them purchase the necessary items.

If you would like to donate, there are several ways you can do so.

You can drop a donation off in person using the outside mailbox at the Chamber of Commerce building, or call 432-943-2187.

PayPal donations are also accepted. Donors should use the email monahanschamber79756@gmail.com.

Additionally, you can mail donations to the following address:

1525 East Monahans Parkway

Monahans, TX 79756

For more information, you can visit the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.