Hobbs Municipal Schools kicks off Annual Eagle Trust Christmas Wreath Auction

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Municipal Schools has officially kicked off its Annual Eagle Trust Christmas Wreath Auction.

To bid for one of the decorative wreaths going up for auction this year, guests will have to place a bid on the Hobbs Municipal Schools Facebook page under the wreath they like.

Bidding will end on Dec. 16 and winners will be notified on the school's page.

Winners will be able to pick up their wreath thru Dec. 18.

Proceeds will go to the Eagle Trust Foundation.