MIDLAND, Texas — Walmart and the Salvation Army are teaming up to "Stuff the Bus" and provide over 300 Midland children with essential school supplies to start off the school year.

The 2019 event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Midland Walmart at 4517 N. Midland Drive.

To help, you can go online or in store and receive a list of helpful items for school children. You can purchase the items which will then be added to the bus.

All donations made during the Stuff the Bus event will stay in the community and help local children.