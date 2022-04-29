Excellence in Education event celebrates MISD

The event handed out awards for teachers of the year as well as campus of the year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local educators were honored Thursday night at the Excellence in Education event.

United Way and other partners came together to honor the hard work of the men and women who make schools in Midland special places to work at.

"It's one of those nights that we just get to celebrate the teachers, celebrate the custodians, we get to celebrate the nurses, the administrators," said Emily Holeva, Chair for Excellence in Education Awards 2022.

Faculty and staff from each campus in Midland were recognized.

The event also handed out awards for teachers of the year as well as campus of the year. General Franks Elementary walked away with that honor, as well as $10,000.

NewsWest 9's own Tatum Guinn was emcee for the event.