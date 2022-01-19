ECISD Trustees approve amendment to add days to summer learning calendar

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In a Meeting Tuesday night, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees got a peek at what the school year might look like for students next year.
At the meeting there was a clear focus on summer school for pre-K to fifth grade students.
The school board approved adding three more days to its summer learning schedule, so they would be in compliance with a Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Support grant that helps fund those instructional days. As a result of the amendment, there will be 25 days instead of the previously approved 22 days.
Those days were also extended from three to six hours.
Within the additional days and hours, the district plans to add more enrichment and create certain day camps focused on specific learning areas.