ECISD installing 3,500 new air purifiers in classrooms, offices

The filters will help prevent the spread of airborne particles like COVID-19.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is bringing in thousands of new air purifiers to help prevent the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

The district says 3,500 of these high-quality purifiers were delivered January 7 and will be installed in every classroom and office through ECISD.

The $1.2 million cost of these filters were fully covered by a grant.

“They are small but powerful, removing up to 99% of harmful particles from the air. They can clean about 2,200 square feet of space in about an hour," said Brandon Reyes, ECISD executive director of operations said in a press release.