ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Midland and Ector County ISD has announced they will be providing lunch and breakfast each day to students in need.

The meals will be available at many school. ECISD will not include the early college high schools and the Alternative Education Center while MISD will only offer to Goddard and Midland High for secondary schools.

MISD will also have mobile sites at Cotton Flat Baptist Church, Valley View Baptist Church and Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park.

For ECISD, lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 17, while breakfast will run from 7:30-9 a.m. starting March 18.

MISD will have breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The meals will be available as a grab-and-go service where parents can pick up meals according to regular student pick-up line procedures. Food will be brought to the cars.

Meals will be for students only (children under 18 or 21 in the case of special needs), one per child and the children must be present to receive a meal.

Parents do not have to go to the location their child attends but can go to any locations.

You can find a full list of participating locations as well as a menu by visiting the ECISD website or the MISD Facebook page.

