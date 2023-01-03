ECISD superintendent discusses state of the district

One topic of discussion was finding ways to attract new teachers.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke Wednesday about the future of the district, highlighting some of the ECISD's accomplishments so far this year.

Muri spoke about the district's current objectives of attracting new teachers and raising compensation to address the state-wide teacher shortage.

This comes after the Texas Teacher Vacancy Task Force's report on the problem, and how districts like ECISD can address it.

“The task force mentioned that we must invest in multiple pipelines," said Muri. "We must begin to recruit and attract our teacher candidates from a variety of areas. Looking at high school students, providing dollars for them as they enter college and choose education majors.”