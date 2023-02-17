ECISD Bond Committee holds second meeting

These meetings are used to talk about plans to improve the school district. One of the topics they discussed was the school's demographics and enrollment forecast for the next couple of years.

"We conducted demographic studies a couple of them over the last ten years and each of those prior demographic studies has us growing in the future," said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. "One of them had us reaching 40,000 students by the year 2026, but this new study has us flatlining for a couple of years then declining. So it is a bit of an anomaly. Again, the pandemic really affected the population in our community. So we'll be watching over the next several years to see if we rebound from the situation created by the pandemic."