ECISD honored with two Telly awards

Awards were given for “Remembering the Velvets” and “Fossil Hunting Trip”, projects produced by ECISD employees.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD is the winner of two Silver Tellys in the Social Video-General Education Institution category in the record breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix,and more.

Awards were given for “Remembering the Velvets”, an interview with the only remaining member of The Velvets, an original doo-wop group that was made up of one teacher and four students from Blackshear Junior-Senior High School in Odessa. It was produced by ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins with photojournalist ECISD Communications Specialist Magaly Nieto.

The second story, “Fossil Hunting Trip”, followed a group of ECISD teachers as they traveled to a ranch across the state to search for fossils to bring back for classroom lessons. This story was produced by former ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne and also with photojournalist Magaly Nieto.

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.