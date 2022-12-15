Diamondback Energy Tutoring Program helps students at Midland Freshman High School

Diamondback Energy is working with Midland Freshman High School on a tutoring program to help students with math and science.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Students at Midland Freshman High School have another option at their school to get some help with math and science.

Diamondback Energy is working with the school to create the Diamondback Tutoring Program.

This aims to give Diamondback engineers a chance to volunteer and work with students on these subjects.

“So Diamondback Tutoring Program really came from the hearts of our engineers that had a desire to get into secondary classrooms and schools to work with students in the areas of math and science,” said Ashley Colquitt, the coordinator of the Diamondback Tutoring Program.

For the volunteers, the reason for volunteering could be something as simple as wanting to give back to their community.

“Well, you know, I grew up in Midland so it’s kind of important to me to see all these companies giving back to our community. It’s kind of nice to give back and help your community you grew up in. It’s just a great thing to see companies so invested in your hometown,” said Jordan Williams, a volunteer and production engineer at Diamondback Energy.

The school feels though that not only will the tutors leave an impression on the students, but the students will do the same for the tutors.

“I think it’s important, you know, we’re all teaching and we’re all learning. And so these volunteers are coming in and making a difference for our kids but I know they’re going to be making a difference for our volunteers as well. Helping them see the hope that’s in our community, the energy, the excitement…” said Misty Ring, principal at Midland Freshman High School.