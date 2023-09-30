Bands of America Championship marches into Midland

“Band is like a family, and we all get along and everyone has each other's backs."

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, the Bands of America Championships Tour stopped in Midland, where 22 high school bands competed for the regional title.

“It’s really awesome that we get to participate in this cause there’s a lot of really good bands here," William Miller, Assistant Band Director at Greenwood ISD, said. "It’ll be a really eye opening experience for them to see these bigger schools with lots of different props and different effects and all these different cool styles of marching band.”

Today was actually the first time Greenwood High School has taken part in the competition.

“We’re not used to having a judge walk around the field while we’re performing," said Maria Valenzuela, drum major for the Greenwood High School band. "It's kind of a new thing we’re not comfortable with but it was a really cool experience and I’m thankful we got to have this year.”

But even with some unease here and there because of the new experience, it didn’t stop the band from giving their all for their performance.

They credited the bonds they had built as a band as what kept them focused and reminded them that no matter what, they could always count on each other.

“Band is like a family, and we all get along and everyone has each other's backs," said Miranda Maldonado, drum major for the Greenwood High School band. "No matter what you do wrong, everyone messes up together and everyone’s a team and we’re all in this together. That's the main part and we love each other very much.”