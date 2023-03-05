Basin PBS to host West Texas Heritage Festival

The festival will be at Centennial Park in Midland and feature art, food, music and dance.

MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS will be hosting their West Texas Heritage Festival on September 30.

This is the first year of the festival and it is called 'A Fusion of Culture'. It will take place at Centennial Park in Midland. Everyone is invited to come out to the festival, and it will feature art, music, food and dance.

"So it's gonna be a great day of art and food and music," said CEO/General Manager of Basin PBS Laura Wolf. "We're in the process of finalizing performers that would come in and will end the day with a concert of some kind. That will be free to everyone."