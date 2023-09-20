Snyder Police Officers arrest suspect involved in murder incident

36-year-old Rogelio Gallegos has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Robert Rojas.

SNYDER, Texas — 36-year-old Rogelio Gallegos of Snyder has been arrested by Snyder Police Detectives following the death of 39-year-old Robert Rojas.

On Sept. 13, Snyder Police Officers found Rojas deceased in the 2200 block of 43rd Street at 10:03 p.m. According to a press release, officers determined the victim the part of a physical altercation, which caused the death. Texas Rangers helped with the incident and on Sept. 15, Gallegos was arrested after it was determined that he was the suspect in this murder case.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were initially told that this incident involved a stabbing, and the victim was found about 237 yards away from his residence. Rojas had been living with his fiancé, Lashekka Gallegos. During an investigation, an officer found out that Rojas had recently assaulted Gallegos who had two children previously with Rogelio Gallegos. After the assault, Gallegos and several other individuals planned on retaliating against Rojas for the assault of Rogelio.

The affidavit also discussed how there was video footage from the patio area of Lashekka that showed Rogelio and other individuals going back and forth from the patio area to the alley where Rojas' body was found. After conducting more interviews and seeing Rogelio run in a panic during the video footage, it was determined that Rogelio stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.