Baby found deceased in Hobbs hospital bathroom

HOBBS, N.M. — According to a press release, HPD responded to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital in reference to a deceased baby on Wednesday.
A 16-year-old juvenile was being treated at the hospital, accompanied by her mother. Hosptial staff later discovered a deceased baby in the restroom of the juvenile's hospital room.
The baby was sent to Albuquerque for autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released to the public at a later time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call 575-393-9265.