Baby found deceased in Hobbs hospital bathroom

A 16-year-old girl was being treated at the hospital; later on, hospital staff found a deceased baby in the restroom of her room.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOBBS, N.M. — According to a press release, HPD responded to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital in reference to a deceased baby on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old juvenile was being treated at the hospital, accompanied by her mother. Hosptial staff later discovered a deceased baby in the restroom of the juvenile's hospital room.

The baby was sent to Albuquerque for autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released to the public at a later time.