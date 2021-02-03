Police arrest juvenile in connection to Midland murder

Police say the victim had what appeared to be multiple puncture wounds on the side of his body.

MIDLAND, Texas — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a murder in Midland.

Midland Police and EMS responded to the Avalon Springs Apartments in the 4400 block of W. Illinois in reference to a medical call.

Officers found a man dead inside the apartment. Police say he had what appeared to be multiple puncture wounds on the side of his body.

The man was later identified as Corey Johnson, 39.

Because the juvenile is underage, the police have not disclosed his age or charges at this time.