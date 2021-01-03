Odessa Police Department make arrest following an aggravated robbery

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest following an aggravated robbery that happened in southwest Odessa on Feb. 24.

Braiden Ray Stout has been arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery.

On Feb. 24, at 3:50 a.m., the Odessa Police Department responded to a call in the 300 blk of Drury Ln. in reference to two gunshot victims.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 31-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, who sustained gunshots.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries.

After investigating the scene, it was discovered that both victims were robbed and shot, by a male subject, later identified as Braiden Ray Stout.

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained two aggravated robbery warrants for Stout.

Braiden Ray Stout was arrested on Feb. 28.

The investigation is on-going.