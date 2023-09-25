One of two Permian High School students caught shoplifting, was found with a gun in her backpack after search

ECISD announced on Monday that a PHS freshman girl has been arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD announced on Monday that a Permian High School freshman girl has been arrested for having a gun in her backpack.

Monday afternoon, two PHS students were caught shoplifting at a local store and upon return to PHS campus, Permian High officers and administrators searched the students and found a gun in the freshman girls backpack, ECISD said.

ECISD, which spoke with school leaders, said they don't believe students and staff were in danger.

The two students were not in class this morning, ECISD says, and were in the presence of adults while at the school.