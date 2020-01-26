ODESSA, Texas — On January 24, Odessa Crime Stoppers held a press conference to remind the community that they haven't given up on solving the murder of Michael Swinney.

"The task I would like to pose to the community is put yourself in their position- you would want someone to come forward and give that information if it was your family," said Chief Gerke with the Odessa Police Department.

Community members raised funds to increase the reward to $20,000 for information that leads to the case being solved.

"Someone has the critical information that these investigators need to bring this case to a close and for his family to have some closure," said Susan Rogers with Odessa Crime Stoppers.

"If you're the one who has that information that investigators need we understand that you might be scared or afraid of going to court, but when you use crime stoppers nobody will ever know that you're the one who came and gave us the information."

In November, Swinney, an Odessa man was found dead in Northwest Odessa.

Around 8:56 p.m., police say they received a call for shots fired in the 1700 block of North Dotsy.

When they arrived, officers found Brandon Swinney, 42, with a gunshot wound, lying down outside of his residence.

They later discovered Swinney had just returned to his residence when he was shot walking into his home. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Swinney's family was also at the press conference and they're begging anyone to come forward and bring justice to their loved one's death.

"If anyone knows anything please speak up, please call crime stoppers, call the detective. Everybody is hurting right now us and the community so if someone knows anything please just speak up," said Samantha Swinney, Brandon's widow.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Odessa man murdered outside of his home

ECSO warns of texting scam including threats against family

MISD: Crimestoppers tip led to lockdown of MHS, no gun found