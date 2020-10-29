Odessa Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help with identifying a robbery suspect.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help with identifying a robbery suspect.

On Oct. 12, at 7:38 p.m. the Odessa Police Department responded to a call in reference to an aggravated robbery at 120 West Clements (Dollar General).

After investigating the crime, police discovered that an unknown female subject had taken merchandise from Dollar General without paying for it.

When an employee approached the subject about the unpaid merchandise, she threatened the employee with a knife and then left the scene.