Odessa man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man was sentenced to 60 years behind bars Monday for a 2021 drunk driving crash that killed four people, according to court records.

In June of 2021, The Odessa Police Department arrested 22-year-old Leo Andre Flores in connection to a deadly crash.

At the time of the arrest, two people were dead and three more were in critical condition.

According to OPD, on June 22, 2021, officers responded to a four-vehicle crash near Grandview Avenue and Cumberland Road.

Initial investigation revealed that Flores was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near the 1400 block of North Grandview, failing to control his speed, when he hit a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The crash caused the car to roll over and hit a parked Dodge Ram.

Flores continued to drive and hit a Toyota Highlander head-on.

Two people in the Highlander, 55-year-old Laura Brown and 55-year-old Heriberto Hernandez, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person in the Highlander, 27-year-old Steve Brown, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two people in the Santa Fe, 38-year-old Enrique Rubio and 41-year-old Cynthia Leyva, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Flores fled the scene and tried to escape from the police on foot.

Police later found that Flores was intoxicated and that the Silverado he was driving was stolen.

On June 24, 2021, Enrique Rubio died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On July 1, 2021, Cynthia Leyva died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Leo Flores pleaded guilty to four counts of intoxication manslaughter on Monday before sentencing.