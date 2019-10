ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing on North Lincoln, a few blocks away from Kermit Highway.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of that area after a man stabbed another man. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police have the suspect in custody. No names have been released, nor have official charges.

No other details were released. Stay with NewsWest 9 as we learn more.