ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have made an arrest following a robbery that happened Friday morning.

Johnaron Orona, 22, has been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.

Police responded to the area of 17th and Cumberland around 9:41 a.m.

The complainant told officers the man had approached her, demanded she give him money and threatened to kill her baby.

The victim tried to get away, but the suspect used his vehicle to cut her off. She then changed directions and the suspect fled in a red vehicle.

Afterwards, another officer found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle in the area of Oakwood and Wedgewood.

Police identified the driver as Orona, who was identified as the robbery suspect and found to be in possession of the stolen property.

Orona was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. No injuries were reported during this investigation.

