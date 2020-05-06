ODESSA, Texas — There's more questions than answers when it comes to the death of Haley Martinez.

The 16-year-old was found dead in a Colorado City home last week.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Department and Colorado City Police are working together, hoping they can bring justice for her death.

Martinez's death was originally thought to be an overdose but now law enforcement is looking at the possibility of foul play. No cause of death has officially been determined.

Colorado City Police Chief Charles Rice told NewsWest 9 that an autopsy has been ordered.

This order comes on the heels of signs at the crime scene showing that Martinez's body had been moved.

KXVA

Three warrants were served and three arrests have been made.

Kenneth Ray Green and Amanda Harkins are both charged with tampering with evidence.

The third person, Nick Rodriguez, charged with assault.

Rice says they are unsure if Rodriguez's arrest was related to the death but there was a complaint made by Martinez on May 23rd, just days before her body was found.

We're told once autopsy results come back from Dallas County and a cause of death is ruled, more charges could be filed.

RELATED: Three arrests made in Colorado City investigation into death of Odessa teen

There is no expected time frame on receiving those results.

The young girl seems to have moved to and from Odessa throughout the years of her life.

Rice gave a little insight into Martinez's background, saying that her mom was arrested back in February, but she was believed to be living in Colorado City, while Martinez's dad has ties to Odessa.

Rice said that as far as he knew Martinez was not attending school in Colorado City.

Mike Adkins with ECISD looked into Martinez's past and confirmed she attended school there, but said she was a very "on and off" student in the district.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Meet the man behind the Odessa protest, rally and march

Odessa community marches for George Floyd

Abbott lifts Texas travel restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend