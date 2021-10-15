Nimitz teacher arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28, is listed as an employee working at Nimitz on the ECISD website.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after police have charged him with online solicitation of a minor.

Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando, 28, is currently in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. His bond is set at $40,000.

ECISD confirmed that Pando was a teacher at Nimitz Middle School.

According to ECISD, Pando was on leave when the district was made aware of the allegations against him.

The Texas Education Agency lists him as being certified to teach core subjects for grades 4-8.

"The professional expectations for our staff members are very clear, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The safety of our students is top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate this situation," ECISD said in a statement.

Due to the nature of the case, police say no further information is being released at this time.