Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 will be donating 100% of the profits from September 19 to the fund for the victims of the Midland-Odessa shooting.

From to 10 p.m. on Thursday, all meals will go toward the Odessa Community Foundation and additional donations will be accepted.

The fund benefits the victims of the shooting as well as their families.

This fundraiser is taking place at all 61 locations across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

If you are interested in supporting the fund, all you have to do is show up and have dinner at one of the locations during the designated time.

