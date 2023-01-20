Midland joint human trafficking operation results in 8 arrests

Agents also identified and opened investigations into additional suspects.

MIDLAND, Texas — A joint human trafficking operation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Homeland Security Investigations and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of eight people on Thursday.

The Midland-based adult prostitution and online solicitation operation was aimed at people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as identifying and arresting those suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

The following suspects are now facing the state jail felony charge of solicitation of prostitution:

Brandon Compton, 40, Midland, Tx

Clay Briggs, 42, Big Spring, Tx

Daniel Marufo, 38, Odessa, Tx

Justin Baker, 32, Haslet, Tx

Justin Wright, 31, Midland, Tx

Adrian Rodriguez, 41, Odessa, Tx

Victor Cantu, 33, Rock Island, Tx

Zachary McCurdy, 40, Big Spring, Tx

