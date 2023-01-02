The department will hold several webinars to inform people how to prevent trafficking and assist survivors.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services working to stop human trafficking this January.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

On Jan. 11, the department is asking the public to wear blue for National Wear Blue Day.

If you wear blue, you can take a picture and post it to social media with the tag #WearBlueDay. Don't forget to tag the department with the handle @Texas DFPS.

In addition to this, the department will be holding several webinars regarding human trafficking. These will last for one hour and start at noon ever Friday, as well as on Jan. 18.

The webinars are as follows:

Jan. 6: Tackling the Issues of Human Trafficking with Dr. Tonya Stafford‐Manning

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1681667178585028183

Jan. 13: Reducing Elopement in CSEY through Strengths‐Based Approaches with Sarah Hall and Erin Argue

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3343047939852602456

Jan. 18: Faith Based Champions with panel members: Mira Boyda, Bishop James Dixon, Leigh Kohler, and Vicky Payne

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7313931984542911575

Jan. 20: How to Effectively Meet the Needs of Male Survivors with Judge Robert Lung and Suleman Masood

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2804739141542505815

Jan. 27: Understanding Buyers is the Key to Stopping the Demand for

Human Trafficking with John Pulley

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7000937308019785817