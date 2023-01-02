TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services working to stop human trafficking this January.
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
On Jan. 11, the department is asking the public to wear blue for National Wear Blue Day.
If you wear blue, you can take a picture and post it to social media with the tag #WearBlueDay. Don't forget to tag the department with the handle @Texas DFPS.
In addition to this, the department will be holding several webinars regarding human trafficking. These will last for one hour and start at noon ever Friday, as well as on Jan. 18.
The webinars are as follows:
Jan. 6: Tackling the Issues of Human Trafficking with Dr. Tonya Stafford‐Manning
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1681667178585028183
Jan. 13: Reducing Elopement in CSEY through Strengths‐Based Approaches with Sarah Hall and Erin Argue
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3343047939852602456
Jan. 18: Faith Based Champions with panel members: Mira Boyda, Bishop James Dixon, Leigh Kohler, and Vicky Payne
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7313931984542911575
Jan. 20: How to Effectively Meet the Needs of Male Survivors with Judge Robert Lung and Suleman Masood
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2804739141542505815
Jan. 27: Understanding Buyers is the Key to Stopping the Demand for
Human Trafficking with John Pulley
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7000937308019785817
For more information on these webinars, you can email HumanTrafficking@dfps.texas.gov.