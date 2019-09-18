MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers reached out on Facebook to ask for the public's help locating Kendrick Hart, 20.

Hart is wanted for Injury to Child, Elderly or Disabled and Violation of Probation.

According to Crime Stoppers, Hart has been wanted since Tuesday and is described as a 5'6" male weighing 138 lbs.

Call 694-TIPS (8477) or use the mobile app ‘P3 Tips’ to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you earn a cash reward.

Cash Reward to the first person who contacts Midland Crime Stoppers with information that leads to this fugitive’s arrest.

