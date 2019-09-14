BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring-Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help solving an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, and Burglary of Building.

Sunday, July 21, Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were called to Assisted Energy, located in the 6400 Block of West I 20.

According to officials, an unknown suspect or suspects burglarized the building and stole a Ford F 550 from the business.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to the first person who can provide information that identifies the suspect and/or recover the stolen property.

To submit an anonymous tip, use the new P3tips.com or call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.

Callers should reference case # 19-0713 in your tip.