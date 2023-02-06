Midland County warns residents about scam calls regarding warrants

One resident even received a fabricated warrant in connection with the call.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is warning residents about scam phone calls circulating in the area.

These fake calls tell the person they have an arrest warrant, have failed to appear for jury duty or some other situation where the victim is in trouble.

They are then told they can avoid arrest or other consequences by buying some sort of pre-paid card and providing that card to the scammer.

Scammers will often use real information about the area or the victim to make themselves sound more credible. They often spoof the phone number as well so it appears they are calling from a local government agency.

Midland County says recently they have seen fake warrant documents being created as well.

The county is reminding residents that you should never provide callers with personal information or any money.

Law enforcement and court officials will never demand payment or gift cards over the phone.