Man arrested in connection to Odessa hit and run accident

Roberto Solorzano, 27, was arrested and charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a hit and run accident that occurred Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 3:33 p.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major accident in the 4300 block of N. Grandview.

An investigation revealed that a red and black Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 26-year-old Joey Wade Martin, was driving northbound in the outside lane.

A blue 1988 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Solorzano, was also traveling northbound in the same area.

The truck hit the motorcycle, and Solorzano left the scene of the accident without leaving the information required by state law.