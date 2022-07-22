Man arrested, charged with multiple counts of aggravated kidnapping

Javier Martinez Arias, 37, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, with a third expected to be filed soon.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly tried to rape a woman in Odessa.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Javier Martinez Arias was arrested Wednesday evening after a woman reported that man had tried to rape her in a vehicle near S Grandview that afternoon around 2:34 p.m.

Arias reportedly removed the victim from his vehicle and left the scene when a person drove up on them. The person who saw Arias and the victim relayed a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number to the sheriff’s office.

ECSO patrol deputies and investigators were then advised of the vehicle and suspect description.

Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. a subject in a vehicle that matched both descriptions was stopped at Pagewood and University. The subject was confirmed to be Arias.

Two more victims have now identified him. One victim said they were cornered after getting a ride from a game room.

Arias was booked into the Ector County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.