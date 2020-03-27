ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who robbed CC's Liquor Store at gunpoint.

Investigation found the two men had entered the store Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.

An employee told deputies the suspects entered the store and pointed a gun at the two clerks before demanding money.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of money as well as some alcohol before exiting the store.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects are both described as Hispanic males with short hair and this eyebrows. They were wearing black hoodies as well as a bandanna over their faces, one red and one blue.

If you have any information about these suspects you are asked to call the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 432-335-3050.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Odessa man accused of pointing gun at homeowner

Suspect arrested after shooting in Ector County

Big Spring police arrest suspect in murder of 64-year-old Odessa man