Carlsbad suspects arrested in Child Abuse incident resulting in death

Both Alexis and Kellie Smith have been charged and arrested by the Carlsbad Police Department

CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Police Department has arrested multiple suspects involved in a Child Abuse case that resulted in death.

On September 28, Carlsbad PD arrived in the 2400 block of Westernway and found an unresponsive 12-year-old male.

Carlsbad EMS immediately transported the young male to the Carlsbad Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

The initial investigation revealed that the 12-year-old might have ingested fentanyl, which caused his death.

Shortly after the suspect was found, both Alexis Smith and Kellie Smith were arrested and charged with Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death as well as Child Neglect for other children in the residence.