Big Spring police charge man with arson in Ponderosa Apartments fire

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring police have made an arrest in the Ponderosa Apartments fire back in April.

Steven Gonzalez-Catala, 39, has been charged with arson of a habitation.

If convicted, he could face 5-99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The fire caused the loss of 16 apartments and injured three people, including one person who had to be flown to Lubbock UMC to be treated for second and third degree burns.

The City of Big Spring helped relocate the 28 people who were living in the apartments at the time of the fire.