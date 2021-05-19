Betenbough Homes target of Russian cyber attack

The company says it will be offering identity protection and insurance to those who potentially had their information exposed out of an abundance of caution.

MIDLAND, Texas — Betenbough Homes is reporting that it was recently the victim of a Russian cyber attack.

The attack resulted in a system breach on May 3.

According to a press release, while the company new about the breach immediately, it only learned on May 15 that some sensitive personal information was obtained by the cybercriminals.

Betenbough Homes also says the criminals acted in a similar manner to the criminals who held the Colonial Pipeline system for ransom recently.

"We have consulted with cybersecurity experts who are monitoring this attack closely as well as legal professionals who are advising us on how to best care for potentially affected individuals," said Betenbough Homes President Cal Zant.

Betenbough Homes says it will be offering identity protection and insurance to those who potentially had their information exposed.