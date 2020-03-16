ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews police are investigating after shots were fired into a home Monday morning.

Police responded to the call in the 800 block of SW Avenue J at 4:30 a.m.

Investigators found multiple rounds were fired at a single residence. The bullets struck the house and entered it.

Everyone inside the house has been accounted for no one reported any injuries.

Andrews PD is now asking homeowners and business owners who are south of SW Avenue E from South Main to SW Mustang to review any video footage they might have for suspicious activity taking place around 4:30 a.m.

If you have any such video footage you are asked to contact the police department at 432-523-5675.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Teen charged in 'racially motivated' Sam's club stabbing

Odessa woman arrested after asking man to murder her boyfriend

Odessa police arrest man for murder