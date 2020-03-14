ODESSA, Texas — An arrest has been made by the Odessa police in connection to a murder that occurred on Mar. 14 in southwest Odessa.

The Odessa police department responded to a call at around 12:22 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lauderdale in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 47-year-old male who had several gunshots to his upper body.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Seth Orian Mata, the suspect, fled the scene before officers arrived, but after OPD investigated and gathered evidence for a warrant, Mata later turned himself in.

Mata has been transported to ECLEC for processing and the deceased male will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Odessa police are asking that if anyone has any information about this incident to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crimestoppers.