ODESSA, Texas — Three men are in jail following a report of a suspicious person near the Odessa High School campus.

The report stated a person was selling drugs and driving erratically just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

ECISD officers located a vehicle matching the description and stopped it. The officers reportedly experienced a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Officers attempted to detain the three men and asked them to step away from the vehicle.

One of the officers reached in to pull the driver from the vehicle but the driver began to speed away, dragging the officer with them,

The car then hit the curb and caused the front driver's side tire to rupture.

The car fled north on Golder Avenue before veering into an ECISD officer who was waiting to stop the vehicle. The officer shot the one of the car's rear tires and caused the vehicle to come to a stop.

The three men in the vehicle were found to be in possession of marijuna and a revolver handgun and were arrested.

Eliel Abdi Zazueta Jr., 18, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest,Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

Ramon Garcia III, 19, has been charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Uriel Rosales, 20, was charged with Burglary of a Vehicle-warrant and Failure to Appear-warrant.

