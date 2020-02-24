ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Odessa police officer broke up a fight outside of Black Gold Sports Bar.

OPD says the officer, who was working an off-duty assignment on February 22, saw two men fighting just after 1 :30 a.m.

After the fight was broken up, one of the men left the bar and ran through the parking lot. The officer told the man to stop multiple times but the man ignored him and got inside a black Dodge Challenger or Charger.

OPD says the man then began to accelerate the car toward the officer, so the officer fired several times at the man's car.

The man then fled the scene and was last seen traveling north on JBS Parkway.

The suspect was described as a black man, around 6'2" tall and weighing around 220-230 pounds.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on restricted duty.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

